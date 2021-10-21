Advertise with Us
Memphis police investigating overnight shooting leaving 1 injured

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is injured following an overnight shooting in Memphis.

Memphis Fire Department and police responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. at South Third Street and Peebles Road.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

No suspect information is available at this time.

