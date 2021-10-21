Memphis police investigating overnight shooting leaving 1 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is injured following an overnight shooting in Memphis.

Memphis Fire Department and police responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. at South Third Street and Peebles Road.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

No suspect information is available at this time.

