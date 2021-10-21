Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis music venue sold to Nashville investment firm

Memphis music venue sold to Nashville investment firm
Memphis music venue sold to Nashville investment firm(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Memphis music venue is changing hands.

Minglewood Hall has been purchased by Adventurous Journeys Capital, an investment firm out of Nashville, for more than $4 million.

That’s according to our partners at the Memphis Business Journal.

Minglewood Hall on Madison Avenue in Midtown Memphis has been a live music venue since February 2009. COVID-19 was not kind to the venue as live music events were shut down during the height of the pandemic.

Minglewood’s website no longer exists. It’s not clear what Adventurous Journeys Capital plans to do with the property.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff's Office
Family dog euthanized after killing 6-month-old Tenn. child
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Tree trimming crews hired by MLGW robbed while working in Memphis
Tree trimming crews hired by MLGW robbed while working in Memphis
Traffic on I-40
Traffic delayed on I-40 due to multi-vehicle crash; semi-truck loses load on bridge
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions

Latest News

Tennessee considering $900M in incentives for Ford at Memphis Regional Megasite
Tennessee considering $900M in incentives for Ford at Memphis Regional Megasite
Tennessee lawmakers break down nearly $900M in incentives for Mid-South Ford Motor Co.
Tennessee lawmakers break down nearly $900M in incentives for Mid-South Ford Motor Co.
Tennessee considering $900M in incentives for Ford at Memphis Regional Megasite
Tennessee considering $900M in incentives for Ford at Memphis Regional Megasite
Tennessee lawmakers break down nearly $900M in incentives for Mid-South Ford Motor Co.
Tennessee lawmakers break down nearly $900M in incentives for Mid-South Ford Motor Co.