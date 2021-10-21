Memphis music venue sold to Nashville investment firm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Memphis music venue is changing hands.

Minglewood Hall has been purchased by Adventurous Journeys Capital, an investment firm out of Nashville, for more than $4 million.

That’s according to our partners at the Memphis Business Journal.

Minglewood Hall on Madison Avenue in Midtown Memphis has been a live music venue since February 2009. COVID-19 was not kind to the venue as live music events were shut down during the height of the pandemic.

Minglewood’s website no longer exists. It’s not clear what Adventurous Journeys Capital plans to do with the property.

