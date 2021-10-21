Memphis International Airport announces sunflower lanyard program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis International Airport launched a new lanyard program to help travelers who have hidden disabilities.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Lanyard allows those passengers to discreetly alert employees that they might need additional assistance.

Airport employees received training for the new program over the previous months in the case that sunflower lanyard passenger needs assistance with check-in, escorting to gates, reading signage, etc.

These lanyards are free to passengers and participation in using them is voluntary.

Passengers can email MEMSunflowerlanyards@flymemphis.com and include their name, mailing address, phone number and the number of lanyards they are requesting. Lanyards should be delivered in seven to 10 days. Lanyards are also available at the airline ticketing counters.

