Law enforcement officials discuss ways to reduce violence in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been three weeks since a shooting at Cummings K-8, and a group of retired Memphis teachers gathered Thursday to discuss putting an end to tragic events like this.

“We have too many of our young people either victims of violence or victims of the criminal justice system,” said Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis.

Davis was among the panelists who shared suggestions with the Memphis Retired Teachers Association (MRTA) on how to stop crime.

Recently, she’s offered a hands-on approach, going to different scenes as well as talking to different community groups throughout the city.

“Our proactive approach should be to save all our children. Save them from jail and save them from being victims of crime,” she said.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner was also on the panel. He says there are currently 76 children in the juvenile detention center.

“Believe it or not, these kids are down there for some very, very serious crimes. I mean from murders to rapes, to carjackings and things like that,” Bonner said.

He says putting a stop to crime starts at an early age, both in the home and through mentorship.

“Go to the neighborhood schools and mentor. Teach these children how to read because if you can’t read by the third grade, we know what your success rate is going to be,” Bonner added.

Community leaders from groups like 100 Black Men of Memphis and Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives were also a part of Thursday’s discussion.

Those involved with the discussion say this will be an ongoing effort and conversation to find solutions.

