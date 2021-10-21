Grizzlies win opener vs Cavs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Season 20 of NBA basketball tipped off Wednesday night in the Bluff City!

A season that could produce the Memphis Grizzlies next All-Star, and another playoff berth for the franchise. But, the first order of business is to take care of the Cleveland Cavaliers on opening night!

The Grizzlies tip off the new season at FedExForum with a new lineup, featuring Stephen Adams at center, and Desmond Bane at shooting guard.

Jonas Valanciunas was traded to New Orleans, and Dillon Brooks is out at least two weeks with a hand injury.

The all-Star season for Ja? He wastes no time making his case. Midseason form as he takes a hit going to the bucket.

Bane is in the starting lineup, looks like his true self strokes a triple early on -- 22 for Bane.

Big man Steven Adams punched out a loose ball.

Morant took off down the court with an open flush. Then bucket after bucket for Morant with 20 points in the first half alone. The guy is unbelievable and he can play defense too.

Grizzlies go on to win it. Final score: 132-121. After the game, these comments from Ja Morant...

“My job is to continue to push us to get to that next level,” he said. “Push myself to continue to be better on the floor, be a better leader. And, we got everybody we need, man. We just gotta continue to grow with each other and just go out and play. And, big shout out to our fans for Packing the Forum tonight and giving us a lot of energy.”

Almost 16,000 in the Grind House for the game. The Grizzlies next hit the road on a West Coast swing for four games. The roadie starts at the Clippers in Los Angeles Saturday night.

