Get your flu shot at drive through health fair

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist South Hospital is hosting a drive through health fair on October 23.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at 1300 Wesley Drive in Memphis.

Action New 5′s Amanda Hanson caught up with Methodist South Hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer Ptosha Jackson to talk about the free family-friendly event.

Those who come out can expect to leave with valuable health information, and also get the chance to get the flu shot.

For more information, please call 901-516-3580.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

