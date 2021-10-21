Fundraiser for Collierville mass shooting victims kicks off at Mid-South restaurants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a month since the deadly mass shooting at a Collierville Kroger. The shaken community is rallying to support one another.

Nearly a dozen Collierville restaurants are participating in a fundraiser Thursday including STIX.

They will donate 10% of sales collected to the victims of the shooting.

On Sept. 23, police say a man who worked at the sushi bar inside the store on Byhalia Road shot 15 people before turning the gun on himself. A customer, Olivia King, died.

Walker Taylor owns both the Germantown and Collierville Commissary restaurants.

With his community left reeling, Taylor says he didn’t hesitate to participate in Thursday’s fundraiser.

“Out of something so horrific and tragic good can come out of it and I guess the good is the community pulling together, you know even though it’s been a month it’s still pretty fresh pretty raw,” said Taylor.

STIX owner Wayne Yeh organized the fundraiser.

He says he wanted to do what he could to help and he knows how strong and resilient the Collierville community is.

Here’s a list of the restaurants participating in the fundraiser:

STIX Collierville

Tony’s Trophy Room

Collierville Commissary

Germantown Commissary

Bella’s Pizzeria

The Skybox Grill

Jim’s Place Grille

Lost Pizza Co.

Smallcakes Collierville

Zopita’s on the Square

Huey’s Collierville

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.