Former Tiger Tim Harris headed to Packers Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In NFL news, former Memphis Tiger Tim Harris is to be enshrined in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

Harris, a former Memphis Catholic High Star, terrorized opposing colleges from his defensive end spot at the Uo M in the mid 1980′s and is in the Top 10 in the Memphis Record Book.

At Green Bay, Harris transitioned to Linebacker, specializing in sacking the quarterback.

His 55 sacks in five years with the Packers are fourth in team history.

He set the Pack’s single-season record with 19.5 sacks in 1989 and was named NFL All-Pro twice.

The ceremony is set for September 1, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

