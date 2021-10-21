Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Former Tiger Tim Harris headed to Packers Hall of Fame

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In NFL news, former Memphis Tiger Tim Harris is to be enshrined in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. 

Harris, a former Memphis Catholic High Star, terrorized opposing colleges from his defensive end spot at the Uo M in the mid 1980′s and is in the Top 10 in the Memphis Record Book. 

At Green Bay, Harris transitioned to Linebacker, specializing in sacking the quarterback.

His 55 sacks in five years with the Packers are fourth in team history.

He set the Pack’s single-season record with 19.5 sacks in 1989 and was named NFL All-Pro twice.

The ceremony is set for September 1, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Tree trimming crews hired by MLGW robbed while working in Memphis
Tree trimming crews hired by MLGW robbed while working in Memphis
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Heartbroken mother warns parents against aggressive dogs after losing 7-month-old to attack
Heartbroken mother warns against aggressive dogs after losing infant to attack
Knoxville police arrested Brian Carter after responding to reports of someone smearing blood at...
Man accused of smearing blood around multiple businesses in Tennessee
Teen reportedly forced into prostitution during visit with neighbors

Latest News

Kennedy Chandler
Vols Chandler on Bob Cousy List
Emoni Bates
Tigers’ Bates named to Erving Award List
Tigers football loses backup QB to portal
Grizzlies win opener vs Cavs