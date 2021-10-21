A few showers this morning, warming up this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although everyone won’t see rain, a stray shower will be possible during the morning commute as a weak cold front moves through the area. Any chance for rain will end by noon and the rest if the day will be dry with more sunshine. High temperatures will top out in the mid 70s. It will be mostly clear tonight with low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. High: 76 degrees. Winds: Northwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 52 degrees. Winds: North 5 mph.

FRIDAY: It will be mostly sunny and cooler on Friday with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 50s on Friday night.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower early in the day and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs near 80, and lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.