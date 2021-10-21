Fans pack FedExForum for Grizzlies home opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fans got quite the season opener Wednesday night.

It was one of the highest-scoring first halves in franchise history, and the Grizzlies pulled out a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

To welcome back Grizzlies fans, there was a party on the plaza at FedExForum.

“We are fired up tonight,” said Memphis Grizzlies fan Michael Brown.

This is the first full season at full capacity since the start of the pandemic and to celebrate the occasion, they kept the party going all the way to halftime where Memphis rap legend, Project Pat, and Memphis-raised Big Boogie took the stage.

But make no mistake, the biggest draw to this game is still the team’s franchise player, Ja Morant.

There was a slew of people wearing jerseys bearing the number 12.

“Let me correct you. Big 12!,” said Ja Morant’s father, Tee Morant. “Hey, we love the city of Memphis. Memphis is great. Makes us feel like home.”

Tee Morant has big expectations for his son and the Grizzlies.

The team made it to the playoffs last season.

“This season, I’m expecting the Grizz to shock the world,” said Tee Morant.

However, if you want to see the Grizz live and in action, fans, for now, have to show a vaccination card with at least one shot or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.

“I’m in education. I deal with it in the schools you know. I know it’s something we have to deal with. I know the NBA has to deal with it, so we’ve just got to do what we’ve got to do,” said Grizzlies fan Danny Gullett.

It’s the new normal along with masks having to be worn while inside the building.

These new health screenings will be in place until at least November 19.

So, if you plan to attend any games in the future, it might be worthwhile to download the CLEAR App so you can easily show your vaccination card or test.

