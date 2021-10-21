Advertise with Us
Family to remember Memphis postal workers killed on the job at postal facility

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Thursday, family and friends will remember a Memphis postal worker killed in a shooting at an Orange Mound postal facility.

Visitation is Thursday afternoon for Demetria Dortch, one of three people who died in that shooting.

Dortch was just 37 years old. She worked as a customer services supervisor at the East Lamar Carrier Annex on Park Avenue. And by all accounts, it was a tight-knit community at the facility.

Dortch was a long-time employee at the postal facility.

Her visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home on Sycamore View Road followed by the funeral Friday at 1 p.m. at the Dwelling Place Memphis on Old Austin Peay Highway.

Last Tuesday, investigators say, Dortch and station manager, 47-year-old James Wilson Jr. were shot and killed by a coworker.

A visitation will be held Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church on Vollintine Avenue in Memphis for Wilson. His funeral will take place at City Church on Macon Road in Cordova on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Investigators say 28-year-old Johntra Haley, who was a carrier assistant, then turned the gun on himself.

So far, we don’t know Haley’s motive but his mother said he wasn’t a violent person and investigators couldn’t find any prior complaints against him.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

