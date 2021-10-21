Cool end to the work week with a First Alert to a quick weekend warm up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds and the few showers we had today have moved out of the area as a weak cold front continues to move east. You may notice a breezy north wind at times through this evening. Temperatures will be cool for Friday, but it doesn’t last long.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonable with cool temperatures near 50.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 50s.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will both be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 80.

NEXT WEEK: Overnight Sunday and into Monday Morning, a cold front swings through that will bring scattered showers for the first half of the day, then becoming partly cloudy. Monday temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the mid 70s. Dry and seasonable on Thursday with highs in the low 70s.

2021-2022 WINTER OUTLOOK: December marks the start of the Winter season, and NOAA’s seasonal outlook is out today!

Erin Thomas - First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

