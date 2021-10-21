Collierville police chief helps with active shooter training in Tipton County

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County Sheriff’s Office got some help from Collierville Police Department this week with active shooting training, something Collierville police are familiar with.

This comes after Collierville police responded within minutes when an active shooter call came in at the community’s Kroger grocery store. The suspect, Uk Thang shot 15 people, killing one, and then turned the gun on himself.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane and his staff credit their active shooting training for their quick response.

Lane along with his staff, Germantown Police Captain Nick Goodwin and FBI Special Agent Brad Harvey were on hand Thursday to share information on responding to an active shooter.

TCSO says this is the first of many future trainings and wants to ensure all personnel is prepared for the possibility of the unfortunate event.

