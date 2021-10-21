Advertise with Us
Cold front brings briefly cooler temperatures followed by a big weekend warm up

By Ron Childers
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front has left behind a dry and slightly cooler pattern to end the week, but temperatures will climb this weekend as southerly wind return. The weekend warm up will also lead to an increase in rain chances.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light North wind and overnight lows in the mid 40s to near 50.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a light West wind and high temperatures in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and lows in the low to mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy along with a very slight chance of a shower each day. Afternoon highs will be near eighty with overnight lows in the mid to upper sixties.

NEXT WEEK: Rain and a few thunderstorms likely Monday with skies becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon along with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 70s.

