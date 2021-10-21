Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Booster Recommendations: Clinical pharmacy specialist Morgan Jones weighs in

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A decision on booster recommendations for Moderna and Johnson&Johnson could be coming soon, as an advisory committee met today to discuss the topic.

Action News 5 was able to speak with clinical pharmacy specialist Morgan Jones on the subject.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Tree trimming crews hired by MLGW robbed while working in Memphis
Tree trimming crews hired by MLGW robbed while working in Memphis
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Heartbroken mother warns parents against aggressive dogs after losing 7-month-old to attack
Heartbroken mother warns against aggressive dogs after losing infant to attack
Teen reportedly forced into prostitution during visit with neighbors
Knoxville police arrested Brian Carter after responding to reports of someone smearing blood at...
Man accused of smearing blood around multiple businesses in Tennessee

Latest News

A CDC report from June 2021 shows routine childhood vaccination rates dropped during the first...
Shelby County making plans for 5-11 year old vaccinations ahead of approval
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Booster Recommendations: Clinical pharmacy specialist Morgan Jones weighs in
Booster Recommendations: Clinical pharmacy specialist Morgan Jones weighs in