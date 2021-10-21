Action News 5 anchor Joe Birch inducted into TICUA Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congrats are in order for Action News 5′s Joe Birch.

The Christian Brothers University graduate has been inducted into the esteemed Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association Hall of Fame.

“We launched the TICUA Hall of Fame last year to honor the accomplishments and impact of graduates and the institutions who helped to prepare them,” said TICUA President Dr. Claude Pressnell. “We are proud to once again recognize an astounding group of alumni who have made significant contributions to their institutions, communities, and society. Their stories are worthy of recognition and accolade and, on behalf of our member institutions, we are proud to offer this small token of our appreciation for their achievements.”

Birch is an Emmy award-winning journalist, Tennessee Journalism Hall of Famer, and top fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He joins 24 alumni honored for contributions to the state, country, and world in a variety of disciplines, including singer Pat Boone, MLK strategist Dr. C.T. Vivian, Tennessee’s first female college graduate, Mary Wilson McTeer, and poet Nikki Giovanni.

