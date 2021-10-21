3 children reported missing from South Carolina believed to be in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three children reported missing from Orangeburg, South Carolina are believed to be headed to or already in Memphis.
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety says 9-year-old Michael Dione McGee III, 7-year-old Gracy Ann McGee, and 4-year-old Gerald J.L. McGee, were picked up on Oct. 2 by their father, 27-year-old Michael Dion McGee,
The children were supposed to return to their mother on Oct. 3 but have not been seen, according to public safety officials.
The agency says McGee may be traveling with the three children by bus through Atlanta with a final destination in Tennessee where McGee lives.
If you have any information regarding the children’s whereabouts, call 803-664-1374.
