3 children reported missing from South Carolina believed to be in Memphis

Michael, Grace and Gerald McGee
Michael, Grace and Gerald McGee(Orangeburg Public Safety Department)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three children reported missing from Orangeburg, South Carolina are believed to be headed to or already in Memphis.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety says 9-year-old Michael Dione McGee III, 7-year-old Gracy Ann McGee, and 4-year-old Gerald J.L. McGee, were picked up on Oct. 2 by their father, 27-year-old Michael Dion McGee,

The children were supposed to return to their mother on Oct. 3 but have not been seen, according to public safety officials.

Father of missing South Carolina children Michael Dion McGee
Father of missing South Carolina children Michael Dion McGee(Orangeburg Public Safety Department)

The agency says McGee may be traveling with the three children by bus through Atlanta with a final destination in Tennessee where McGee lives.

If you have any information regarding the children’s whereabouts, call 803-664-1374.

