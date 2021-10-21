Advertise with Us
3 children reported missing in Orangeburg found safe, father arrested

Michael Dion McGee, Michael Dione McGee III, Gracy Ann McGee, and Gerald J.L. McGee
Michael Dion McGee, Michael Dione McGee III, Gracy Ann McGee, and Gerald J.L. McGee(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Three children who had been reported missing after a scheduled visit with their father have been found safe.

The children, 9-year-old Michael Dione McGee III, 7-year-old Gracy Ann McGee, and 4-year-old Gerald J.L. McGee, were picked up on October 2 by their father.

Their father, 27-year-old Michael Dion McGee, was supposed to return the children on October 3 but failed to do so, according to reports.

On October 21, officials announced that the children had been found safe in Memphis, Tennessee. They are in the process of being brought back to South Carolina.

Their father, Michael Dion McGee, has been arrested for custodial interference.

Teen reportedly forced into prostitution during visit with neighbors

