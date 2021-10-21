3 children reported missing in Orangeburg found safe, father arrested

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Three children who had been reported missing after a scheduled visit with their father have been found safe.

The children, 9-year-old Michael Dione McGee III, 7-year-old Gracy Ann McGee, and 4-year-old Gerald J.L. McGee, were picked up on October 2 by their father.

Their father, 27-year-old Michael Dion McGee, was supposed to return the children on October 3 but failed to do so, according to reports.

On October 21, officials announced that the children had been found safe in Memphis, Tennessee. They are in the process of being brought back to South Carolina.

Their father, Michael Dion McGee, has been arrested for custodial interference.

