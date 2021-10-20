Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to a cold front and the chance for rain

By Ron Childers
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the Mid-South late tonight through early Thursday. The front will bring a brief increase in clouds, a few stray showers, and briefly cooler temperatures followed by a warmer weekend pattern.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of isolated showers, a light South wind, and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in the day along with a Northwest wind at 10 MPH and highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light North wind and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower early in the day, afternoon highs in the upper 70s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures near 80 and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs near 80, and lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

