Watch Live: Dr. Threlkeld to discuss new mutation of Delta variant and implications for the U.S.
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld will be discussing COVID-19 topics, such as a new mutation of the Delta variant that is on the rise in the United Kingdom, during a Q&A Wednesday afternoon.
