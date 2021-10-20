Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Watch Live: Dr. Threlkeld to discuss new mutation of Delta variant and implications for the U.S.

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld will be discussing COVID-19 topics, such as a new mutation of the Delta variant that is on the rise in the United Kingdom, during a Q&A Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff's Office
Family dog euthanized after killing 6-month-old Tenn. child
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Traffic on I-40
Traffic delayed on I-40 due to multi-vehicle crash; semi-truck loses load on bridge
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions
Tree trimming crews hired by MLGW robbed while working in Memphis
Tree trimming crews hired by MLGW robbed while working in Memphis

Latest News

COVID-19 data 10.20.21
Daily COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Shelby County
Vaccinated, recently tested fans welcome in FedExForum for Grizzlies’ season opener
Methodist Le Bonheur receives $1M to address COVID-19 in the Mid-South
Methodist Le Bonheur receives $1M to address COVID-19 in the Mid-South
Methodist Le Bonheur receives $1M to address COVID-19 in the Mid-South
Methodist Le Bonheur receives $1M to address COVID-19 in the Mid-South