Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Warm and dry today, but a chance for showers tomorrow

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dry and slightly warmer pattern continues today, but a cold front Thursday will bring a chance of rain and a brief cool down followed by a quick weekend warm up.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight, a light South wind, and lows in the mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in the day along with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers, highs in the mid to upper 70s, and lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs near 80, and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, high temperatures in the lower 80s, and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hawaii became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing the chemical...
Breakdown: Why the EPA is now banning a common pesticide
Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
Photo courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff's Office
Family dog euthanized after killing 6-month-old Tenn. child
Victim partially ejected in three-vehicle crash in Memphis
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a late week cold front
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 19, 2021
WMC First Alert Weather
Temperatures are warming up but a front could bring a brief drop
Pattern stays dry and temperatures will warm up
Tuesday afternoon First Alert Forecast Meteorologist Sagay Galindo