A warm afternoon followed by a chance of showers early tomorrow

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will be a warm afternoon with highs near 80. A cold front will approach tonight bringing mainly clouds but we can’t rule out a few showers overnight tonight and early Thursday. The front will briefly usher in cooler temperatures followed by a weekend warmup with rising humidity.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight, a light South wind, and lows in the mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain early with a light South wind and highs in the mid 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday night will be mostly clear with overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers, highs in the mid to upper 70s, and lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs near 80, and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, high temperatures in the lower 80s, and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

