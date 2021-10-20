Vaccinated, recently tested fans welcome in FedExForum for Grizzlies’ season opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA is back and so are the Grizzlie. Memphis faces off with Cleveland Wednesday night at FedExForum. It’s the first night where fans must be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test to attend the game.

It’s the season opener here in Memphis and FedExForum says fans must show proof of having at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the game. to watch the game live in person.

It all kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a home opener party and live music at FedExForum Plaza.

The party will spill onto Beale Street where the Grizzline performs at 6 p.m. before a parade into the Forum.

Now if you want to skip the line, download the CLEAR Health Pass to upload your vaccine card or test results ahead of time. You’ll get access to priority lines into the Forum.

There will be more live music and fan activities inside the Forum before tip-off. That’s at 7 p.m.

