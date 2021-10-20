Advertise with Us
Tiger’s Nolley on Jerry West list

Landers Nolley
Landers Nolley(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new season filled with anticipated excitement is just around the corner for the Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball team.

Ranked 12th nationally in the pre-season by the Associated Press, the Tigers are seeing individual players get some national recognition.

Guard Landers Nolley is named to the Watch List for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.

It’s announced by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. 

As a redshirt sophomore last season, Nolley led the Tigers in scoring at 13.1 points per game, earned ALL AAC First Team Honors, and was voted Most Outstanding Player of the 2021 NIT, having a big hand in helping the University of Memphis win the championship. 

He led the Tigers in minutes played, shot almost 39% from three and better than 80% from the free-throw line.

Nolley is voted to this year’s Pre-Season All-AAC First Team.

