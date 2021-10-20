Advertise with Us
Tigers’ Cullens makes AAC honor roll(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger football team is getting ready to face UCF in Orlando.

Quarterback Seth Henigan’s hand is reportedly healed after he bumped it in the UofM’s win last week over Navy.   He’s good to go for the Trip.  So is linebacker Zay Cullens, who’s coming off one of his best games as a Tiger.

He had 12 total tackles, including eight solo stops in the University of Memphis’ 35-17 win. The effort earned him a spot on this week’s AAC honor roll.

The Tigers limited the Midshipmen’s Triple Option attack to just 241 total yards.

“Passion. Playing with Passion. Celebrating as a team. Being more, having more emotion when we play. I thought that was the biggest thing. That was the emphasis we had as a defensive group dot to in that game, that’s what we did, and it kinda showed,” said Cullens. The Tigers kick off at UCF Friday Night at 6 p.m. on ESPN-2.

