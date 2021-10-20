Advertise with Us
Store clerk shot during armed robbery in West Memphis gas station

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A woman is injured after a gunman entered a gas station on North Service Road in West Memphis early Wednesday morning.

West Memphis police say the suspect fired several shots striking the store clerk at the Shell Service Station during a suspected robbery.

Surveillance images show the man walking in the store wearing a black Under Armor hoodie, black cargo pants and work boots.

West Memphis police are asking anyone who was at the gas station between 3:45-5:30 a.m. with information on the incident to call the police department at 870-732-7690.

