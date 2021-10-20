Advertise with Us
Shelby County cafeterias see effects of ongoing supply chain backlog

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - School cafeterias across the country, including in Shelby County, are finding it difficult to fulfill their menus due to the ongoing supply chain backlog across the country.

SCS says the district is fortunate and is not highly impacted by the national food supply shortage but has experienced some delays.

The district sent a statement on the issue. It reads in part:

“At this time, Shelby County Schools is fortunate that our District is not highly impacted by the national food supply shortage. We have not had issues providing meals for our students; however, we have experienced some product delays. Additionally, information with delays isn’t communicated until the expected delivery day.”

The district says it is buying in bulk in anticipation of future supply issues and updating menus and order accordingly.

