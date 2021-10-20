Advertise with Us
SEC Pre-Season media basketball poll

(WKYT)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kentucky is the Pick by the Media to win the SEC in Basketball this year. So, what else is new? The Wildcats get the Nod over Alabama, Arkansas is Third, Tennessee 4th. Auburn 5th.

The LSU Tigers were picked to finish sixth in the preseason SEC basketball media poll voted on by members of the media, according to reports Tuesday.

LSU finished 3rd last season (19-10, 11-6 SEC), behind Alabama and Kentucky.

Here is the preseason poll in its entirety.

Preseason SEC Media Poll

  1. Kentucky
  2. Alabama
  3. Arkansas
  4. Tennessee
  5. Auburn
  6. LSU
  7. Florida
  8. Mississippi State
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Missouri
  11. South Carolina
  12. Texas A&M
  13. Vanderbilt
  14. Georgia

First Team All-SEC

  1. Jaden Shackelford – Alabama
  2. Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama
  3. Colin Castleton – Florida
  4. Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky
  5. Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State
  6. Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt
  7. Second Team All-SEC
  8. Davonte Davis – Arkansas
  9. Jabari Smith – Auburn
  10. Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky
  11. Kellan Grady – Kentucky
  12. Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky
  13. Darius Days – LSU
  14. SEC Player of the Year
  15. Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

