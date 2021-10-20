SEC Pre-Season media basketball poll
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kentucky is the Pick by the Media to win the SEC in Basketball this year. So, what else is new? The Wildcats get the Nod over Alabama, Arkansas is Third, Tennessee 4th. Auburn 5th.
The LSU Tigers were picked to finish sixth in the preseason SEC basketball media poll voted on by members of the media, according to reports Tuesday.
LSU finished 3rd last season (19-10, 11-6 SEC), behind Alabama and Kentucky.
Here is the preseason poll in its entirety.
Preseason SEC Media Poll
- Kentucky
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- Auburn
- LSU
- Florida
- Mississippi State
- Ole Miss
- Missouri
- South Carolina
- Texas A&M
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia
First Team All-SEC
- Jaden Shackelford – Alabama
- Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama
- Colin Castleton – Florida
- Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky
- Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt
- Second Team All-SEC
- Davonte Davis – Arkansas
- Jabari Smith – Auburn
- Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky
- Kellan Grady – Kentucky
- Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky
- Darius Days – LSU
- SEC Player of the Year
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt
