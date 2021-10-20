SEC Pre-Season media basketball poll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kentucky is the Pick by the Media to win the SEC in Basketball this year. So, what else is new? The Wildcats get the Nod over Alabama, Arkansas is Third, Tennessee 4th. Auburn 5th.

The LSU Tigers were picked to finish sixth in the preseason SEC basketball media poll voted on by members of the media, according to reports Tuesday.

LSU finished 3rd last season (19-10, 11-6 SEC), behind Alabama and Kentucky.

Here is the preseason poll in its entirety.

Preseason SEC Media Poll

Kentucky Alabama Arkansas Tennessee Auburn LSU Florida Mississippi State Ole Miss Missouri South Carolina Texas A&M Vanderbilt Georgia

First Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford – Alabama Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama Colin Castleton – Florida Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt Second Team All-SEC Davonte Davis – Arkansas Jabari Smith – Auburn Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky Kellan Grady – Kentucky Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky Darius Days – LSU SEC Player of the Year Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

