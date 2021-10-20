SCSO arrests suspect from Monday night shooting
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene where a suspect barricaded himself in an apartment.
Police say Aerian Hunter is the suspect involved in a shooting on Bradfield Run Monday night, and he had barricaded an apartment at Waterford Place Apartments Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were able to take him into custody without incident.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.