SCSO arrests suspect from Monday night shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene where a suspect barricaded himself in an apartment.

Police say Aerian Hunter is the suspect involved in a shooting on Bradfield Run Monday night, and he had barricaded an apartment at Waterford Place Apartments Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were able to take him into custody without incident.

SCSO is on the scene of a barricaded suspect at the Waterford Place Apartments in southeast Shelby County. Fugitive Aerian Hunter was just arrested on a warrant from the shooting on Bradfield Run Monday night. He was taken into custody without incident. pic.twitter.com/XcJ31W2DZJ — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 20, 2021

