Report: AAC looks to add 6 schools from C-USA(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It looks like the conference realignment merry-go-round is finally starting to take shape for the AAC.

Brett McMurphy of the Action Network reports the American is expected to raid six schools from Conference USA. That’s the league the University of Memphis (UofM) used to be in.

 It’s a move that could be finalized later this week. The larger question is, will the UofM still be in the American if and when this move takes place?   According to McMurphy’s report, the six C-USA schools expected to apply for membership in the American include three from the state of Texas: UTSA, Rice, and North Texas.  

The others are UAB, Florida Atlantic, and Charlotte. McMurphy reports the six are hoping to begin play as early as 2023.   Yahoo Sports is also reporting this story. The American, which lost three schools to the Big 12 - Houston, Cincinnati, and UCF - will expand to 14 schools.  

The dominoes started falling when Texas and Oklahoma announced earlier this year they were bolting the Big 12 for the SEC. The Big 12 then raided the American. Now, the American is doing the same thing to C-USA. UofM Athletic Director Laird Veatch, along with SMU A.D. Rick Hart and Navy’s Chet Gladchuck are reportedly on the AAC expansion committee.

Here’s the kicker for Tiger Fans. The Big 12 is reportedly not done expanding, and the UofM is said to be a top target along with Boise State of the Mountain West Conference.   The Tigers were snubbed by the Big 12 in its last school grab, but you can bet the UofM is still doing all it can to leave the American for the Big 12 and the money it brings as a Power 5 Conference.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

