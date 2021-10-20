Advertise with Us
Parents react to Holocaust remark from Texas school administrator

By KTVT staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTHLAKE, Texas (KTVT) - In north Texas, parents and teachers spoke out at the first school board meeting since an administrator’s controversial remark about the Holocaust.

The administrator told teachers if they have books about the Holocaust in their classroom libraries, they also need to have books with “opposing” views of it.

At Monday’s meeting, some spoke in her defense, while others said there’s no excuse for what she said.

“I’m Jewish. My children are Jewish. So my instant reaction was to be upset,” said Cara Serber, a mom to two students.

But after further review, Serber said she’ll give the benefit of the doubt to the district administrator who was recently recorded saying: “As you go through, try to remember the concepts of 3979 and make sure that if you have a book on the Holocaust that you have one that has opposing views.”

House Bill 3979, which she references, is a newly passed state law limiting how race-related issues are discussed in schools.

“I think that she was the mouthpiece of the administration right now and that she got caught off guard, and it wasn’t fair to her,” Serber said.

But at Monday’s school board meeting, not everyone agreed.

“I hope that you will consider not just to reprimand her but firing that administrator who spoke like that because she does know better,” one unidentified woman said.

“There are no two sides to genocide,” an unidentified man said.

“While we cannot rewind these past couple weeks, we can provide some clarity,” said Michelle Moore, Carroll ISD School Board president.

Moore said there’s been a lot of confusion about the law, and everyone must work together to move the district forward.

Superintendent Lane Ledbetter has issued an apology, saying the district recognizes that there are not two sides of the Holocaust.

Moore also addressed reports that the board recently voted to reprimand a teacher for having the best-seller “How to Be Anti-Racist” in her class: “The grievance was regarding a personnel matter - and not about a book.”

She did not go into further detail.

The board then headed behind closed doors to discuss if any additional action should be proposed.

After the meeting, the board did not take any action against the administrator.

