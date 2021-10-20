MPD chief CJ Davis details plan to bring down violent crime in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For more than 130 days the Memphis Police Department has been under the new leadership of Memphis Police chief C-J Davis.

Still, numbers show the Bluff City is on pace to break the homicide record set last year.

“We are working on a three to five year strategic plan,” Chief Davis said.

In a virtual press event, Chief Davis talked about her vision to curb crime in Memphis, a detailed plan that includes data and intelligence gathering, organized effectiveness and community engagement from police officers.

“Expect to see more of our leaders in the community, more of our officers getting out of their cars because I am a firm believer that community engagement... it’s not a cliché it has to be baked into the police department,” Chief Davis said.

The Memphis homicide rate is on track to break a record for the second year in a row. So far, year to date, there have been 223 homicides. In 2020 there were 332 homicides total.

Chief Davis was asked about what changes has she made to have a direct effect.

“We’re still in the embryonic changes to address needed changes we have worked quickly though on some initial initiatives. We recently stood up an idle theft task force to assist in reducing idle theft since many of our crimes are being committed by individuals who have stolen a vehicle,” Chief Davis said.

She was also asked about her about programs in place to curb juvenile crime. She mentioned the youth assessment center.

“They will take in young people that are at risk for juvenile types of crimes, actually provide wrap around services, work with parents and a lot of those referrals will come from the police department working hand in hand with youth assessment center,” Chief Davis said.

