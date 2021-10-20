Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

MFD says Given Avenue fire was set intentionally

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department now says a late night fire on Given Avenue was intentionally set.

MFD responded to the fire around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, and they were still putting out the flames around 3 a.m. the following morning.

Investigators say no one was injured, but the fire was set intentionally.

In a report the investigators said someone set multiple fires inside the building. The damage estimate is more than $22,000.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff's Office
Family dog euthanized after killing 6-month-old Tenn. child
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Traffic on I-40
Traffic delayed on I-40 due to multi-vehicle crash; semi-truck loses load on bridge
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions
Tree trimming crews hired by MLGW robbed while working in Memphis
Tree trimming crews hired by MLGW robbed while working in Memphis

Latest News

Given Avenue fire intentionally set
Given Avenue fire intentionally set
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Tennessee lawmakers break down nearly $900M in incentives for Mid-South Ford Motor Co.
Special session ends, Ford bills passed
Police lights.
SCSO arrests suspect from Monday night shooting