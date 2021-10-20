MFD says Given Avenue fire was set intentionally

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department now says a late night fire on Given Avenue was intentionally set.

MFD responded to the fire around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, and they were still putting out the flames around 3 a.m. the following morning.

Investigators say no one was injured, but the fire was set intentionally.

In a report the investigators said someone set multiple fires inside the building. The damage estimate is more than $22,000.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

