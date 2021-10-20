Memphis fire crews battle house fire in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis fire and police departments responded to a house fire in a Binghampton neighborhood late Tuesday night.

Memphis fire officials say they received the call just before 11:30 p.m. on Givens Avenue.

When the Action News 5 crew got to the scene around 3 a.m. Wednesday, first responders were still putting out the flames.

Investigators say no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

