Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis fire crews battle house fire in Binghampton

Scene of house fire on Given Ave.
Scene of house fire on Given Ave.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis fire and police departments responded to a house fire in a Binghampton neighborhood late Tuesday night.

Memphis fire officials say they received the call just before 11:30 p.m. on Givens Avenue.

When the Action News 5 crew got to the scene around 3 a.m. Wednesday, first responders were still putting out the flames.

Investigators say no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff's Office
Family dog euthanized after killing 6-month-old Tenn. child
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Traffic on I-40
Traffic delayed on I-40 due to multi-vehicle crash; semi-truck loses load on bridge
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions
Aerian Hunter
Suspect accused of shooting 15-year-old in both legs, firing at deputies

Latest News

Youth Villages reacts to 1M from Melissa Joan Hart
Youth Village reacts to $1M donation from Melissa Joan Hart
Youth Village reacts to $1M donation from Melissa Joan Hart
What’s trending in Memphis with WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with WAVN’s Telisa Franklin