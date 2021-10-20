Last two victims hurt in Collierville mass shooting released from hospital

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly a month after the mass shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, we’ve learned that the last two victims hurt in the deadly attack have been released from the hospital.

Fifteen people were shot and one woman died when a gunman opened fire inside the store September 23.

Eight victims were taken to Regional One, and the hospital said Tuesday that the last two patients were discharged last week.

The Kroger location remains closed. There is no word on when the store will reopen.

