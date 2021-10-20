Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Last two victims hurt in Collierville mass shooting released from hospital

(Source: David Waldrop)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly a month after the mass shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, we’ve learned that the last two victims hurt in the deadly attack have been released from the hospital.

Fifteen people were shot and one woman died when a gunman opened fire inside the store September 23.

Eight victims were taken to Regional One, and the hospital said Tuesday that the last two patients were discharged last week.

The Kroger location remains closed. There is no word on when the store will reopen.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hawaii became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing the chemical...
Breakdown: Why the EPA is now banning a common pesticide
Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
Photo courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff's Office
Family dog euthanized after killing 6-month-old Tenn. child
Victim partially ejected in three-vehicle crash in Memphis
Traffic on I-40
Traffic delayed on I-40 due to multi-vehicle crash; semi-truck loses load on bridge

Latest News

Funeral announced for second victim of double murder-suicide at Memphis postal facility
TBI issued AMBER Alert for missing 4-year-old
AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old out of Monroe Co.
Shelby County commissioner talks protest for voting rights bill and arrest at White House
Shelby County commissioner talks protest for voting rights bill and arrest at White House
Tree trimming crews hired by MLGW robbed while working in Memphis
Tree trimming crews hired by MLGW robbed while working in Memphis