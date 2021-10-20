Funeral announced for second victim of double murder-suicide at Memphis postal facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The funeral service has been announced for the second victim of a double murder-suicide at a Memphis postal facility.

An employee at the postal facility shot two co-workers before killing himself last week. Station manager James Wilson, Jr., 47, was among the victims.

A visitation will be held Saturday, October 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church on Vollintine Avenue in Memphis. Wilson’s funeral will take place at City Church on Macon Road in Cordova Sunday, October 24 at 1 p.m.

