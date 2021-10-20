Advertise with Us
Fundraiser for Kroger shooting victims

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The shooting which took place at the Collierville Kroger off Byhalia Road last month shook the community and rallied them together.

Community members and businesses continue to step up to help those impacted.

11 Collierville restaurants will donate 10% of sales collected on Thursday to those impacted by last month’s Kroger shooting on September 23 where 15 people were shot and one woman, Olivia King, died.

“You read about this stuff happening in other places but boy when it happened in your own backyard it really struck a cord,” Walker Taylor, owner of both the Germantown and Collierville Commissary restaurants, said.

Taylor said he didn’t hesitate to participate in this fundraiser.

“Out of something so horrific and tragic good can come out of it and I guess the good is the community pulling together, you know even though it’s been a month it’s still pretty fresh pretty raw,” Taylor said.

The fundraiser was organized by Wayne Yeh, owner of STIX in Collierville and Downtown.

He said “After spending decades in Collierville as a resident and business owner, I am very aware just how strong and resilient this community is, and how willing we all are to lend a hand. After the devastating Kroger tragedy, I wanted to do what I could to help.”

People who are finding out about the fundraiser say they are in full support and want victims to know they are not alone.

“So I feel like it’s great that we can come together and raise funds for them and let them know that we are there for them and not just looking past it like it’s something simple, we’re letting them know we’re still there for them so I think it’s a great thing to do,” Memphis resident Deondre Adams said.

Of the 14 victims who were injured and treated in local hospitals the last two victims have been released from the hospital.

