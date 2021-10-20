Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal metro columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Wednesday.

They talked about several of Tonyaa’s recent columns, including how the Tristate Bank merger with Liberty Bank will impact the black community. She also discussed her thoughts on the Tennessee special session to consider Ford incentives.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Tonya’s columns here.

