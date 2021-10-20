Advertise with Us
Daily COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Shelby County

COVID-19 data 10.20.21
COVID-19 data 10.20.21(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New COVID-19 case numbers have been dropping in recent weeks, and today the health department reported fewer than 100 new cases.

Shelby County Health Department reports 94 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths within the last 24 hours. This brings the total COVID-19 cases to 144,968 and deaths to 2,201 since the pandemic began in 2020.

The seven day rolling average of reported cases has also been dropping and is currently 117 cases per day for October 12 through 18.

COVID-19 data dashboard 10.20.21
COVID-19 data dashboard 10.20.21(Shelby County Health Department)

Of the new cases, only 14 were reported to be children. Currently, there are 352 active pediatric cases, which is just over 24% of the the 1,440 total active cases county wide.

The county’s latest positivity rate is down to 5.5%, a stark difference from the peak of the Delta variant surge in early August.

Shelby County vaccine data:

  • 498,548 total people vaccinated
  • 76,587 people partially vaccinated
  • 421,961 people fully vaccinated
  • 904,536 total vaccinations administered
  • 4,985 vaccinations reported with the last seven days

Visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data for information on COVID-19 and vaccines in Shelby County.

