Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump representing family of man killed outside Hardeman County Justice Complex

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Earlier this month, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported a deadly shooting involving a civilian and three Bolivar police officers outside the Hardeman County Justice Complex.

TBI initially reported an unidentified gunman threatened correctional officers, fled the scene and then returned where he was shot and killed by Bolivar police on Oct. 6.

The man who was fatally shot has since been identified as 43-year-old Andra Murphy.

Murphy’s family believes he was not the man that initially threatened officers and his identity was mistaken when he showed up on the scene.

Kelli McAlister with TBI said the preliminary investigation suggests it’s not clear if Murphy fired his gun at the officers. TBI also didn’t know why he was at the Justice Center or if he had any connection to anyone inside.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing Murphy’s family.

Crump released the statement below:

“My thoughts and prayers are with Andra Murphy’s family – especially his wife and four children – as they grieve his loss. While the investigation is ongoing, much more information is needed, not only for the family’s closure but to determine if this was a case of mistaken identity. The family has been given information that their loved one was innocently killed by the police because they assumed he was the initial gunman. We demand the release of video footage to show if the car that was driven by the initial gunman was the same car that Andra was driving when he arrived. The family continues to ask for your prayers for answers, transparency, and justice.”

Crump is also representing Alvin Motley, a man who was shot and killed at a Kroger gas station in Memphis back in August. An unlicensed security guard is facing murder charges in connection to his death.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff's Office
Family dog euthanized after killing 6-month-old Tenn. child
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Traffic on I-40
Traffic delayed on I-40 due to multi-vehicle crash; semi-truck loses load on bridge
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions
Aerian Hunter
Suspect accused of shooting 15-year-old in both legs, firing at deputies

Latest News

West Memphis armed robbery suspect
Store clerk shot during armed robbery in West Memphis gas station
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump representing family of man killed outside Hardeman County...
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump representing family of man killed outside Hardeman County Justice Complex
West Memphis gas station armed robbery suspect
Knoxville police arrested Brian Carter after responding to reports of someone smearing blood at...
Man accused of smearing blood around multiple businesses in Tennessee