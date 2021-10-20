Civil rights attorney Ben Crump representing family of man killed outside Hardeman County Justice Complex

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Earlier this month, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported a deadly shooting involving a civilian and three Bolivar police officers outside the Hardeman County Justice Complex.

TBI initially reported an unidentified gunman threatened correctional officers, fled the scene and then returned where he was shot and killed by Bolivar police on Oct. 6.

The man who was fatally shot has since been identified as 43-year-old Andra Murphy.

Murphy’s family believes he was not the man that initially threatened officers and his identity was mistaken when he showed up on the scene.

Kelli McAlister with TBI said the preliminary investigation suggests it’s not clear if Murphy fired his gun at the officers. TBI also didn’t know why he was at the Justice Center or if he had any connection to anyone inside.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing Murphy’s family.

Crump released the statement below:

“My thoughts and prayers are with Andra Murphy’s family – especially his wife and four children – as they grieve his loss. While the investigation is ongoing, much more information is needed, not only for the family’s closure but to determine if this was a case of mistaken identity. The family has been given information that their loved one was innocently killed by the police because they assumed he was the initial gunman. We demand the release of video footage to show if the car that was driven by the initial gunman was the same car that Andra was driving when he arrived. The family continues to ask for your prayers for answers, transparency, and justice.”

Crump is also representing Alvin Motley, a man who was shot and killed at a Kroger gas station in Memphis back in August. An unlicensed security guard is facing murder charges in connection to his death.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.