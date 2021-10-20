Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bonzi Wells ready to lead Lemoyne-Owen with help

Lemoyne-Owen coaches Bonzi Wells and Lionel Hollins
Lemoyne-Owen coaches Bonzi Wells and Lionel Hollins(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tigers will play cross-town foe LeMoyne-Owen in exhibition action Sunday at FedExForum. The Magicians go into the game having a new head coach with a familiar name.

Bonzi Wells is the man running the show for LeMoyne.

The former NBA star played for the Grizzlies from 2003 through 2005.  This is his first college head coaching job.

Helping him on the sidelines in a mentoring role is former Griz Head Coach Lionel Hollins, the winningest head coach in Grizzlies history.  

“It’s priceless,” said Wells. “You get a guy like Coach Hollins coming in and giving you everything you need to know from top to bottom. Especially as a young coach, Coach Told me he was going to come in hand help mentor me. And I almost started crying when he told me that. Things have come full circle. You know he coached me with the Grizzlies, And it’s almost 20 years later he’s coming and help me as a young coach. And, I’m just so thankful and I’m blessed.” 

The tipoff for LeMoyne-Owen vs Memphis is 4 p.m. Sunday at FedExForum.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff's Office
Family dog euthanized after killing 6-month-old Tenn. child
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Traffic on I-40
Traffic delayed on I-40 due to multi-vehicle crash; semi-truck loses load on bridge
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions
Aerian Hunter
Suspect accused of shooting 15-year-old in both legs, firing at deputies

Latest News

Landers Nolley
Tiger’s Nolley on Jerry West list
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions
Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
Water bottles, beer cans, golf balls, and a mustard bottle seen thrown onto field.
Vol fans react to chaotic ending of Saturday night’s game