Bonzi Wells ready to lead Lemoyne-Owen with help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tigers will play cross-town foe LeMoyne-Owen in exhibition action Sunday at FedExForum. The Magicians go into the game having a new head coach with a familiar name.

Bonzi Wells is the man running the show for LeMoyne.

The former NBA star played for the Grizzlies from 2003 through 2005. This is his first college head coaching job.

Helping him on the sidelines in a mentoring role is former Griz Head Coach Lionel Hollins, the winningest head coach in Grizzlies history.

“It’s priceless,” said Wells. “You get a guy like Coach Hollins coming in and giving you everything you need to know from top to bottom. Especially as a young coach, Coach Told me he was going to come in hand help mentor me. And I almost started crying when he told me that. Things have come full circle. You know he coached me with the Grizzlies, And it’s almost 20 years later he’s coming and help me as a young coach. And, I’m just so thankful and I’m blessed.”

The tipoff for LeMoyne-Owen vs Memphis is 4 p.m. Sunday at FedExForum.

