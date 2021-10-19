Youth Village reacts to $1M donation from Melissa Joan Hart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” star Melissa Joan Hart is now the first “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” one-million-dollar winner for charity and she’s giving back to the Mid-South. Hart donated her total winnings to Youth Villages which started in Memphis in 1986.

Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson caught up with Richard Shaw, Chief Development Officer for Youth Villages, to find out what this means to the non-profit and how the money will be used.

“If you knew her, to see how she reacted and to know how excited she was for our kids and our families that are going to helped, that was really meaningful,” Shaw said. “These dollars are specifically going to help a program we have called Life Set.”

Life Set was created back in 1999 to help those in foster care who have aged out of the system.

