Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Youth Village reacts to $1M donation from Melissa Joan Hart

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” star Melissa Joan Hart is now the first “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” one-million-dollar winner for charity and she’s giving back to the Mid-South. Hart donated her total winnings to Youth Villages which started in Memphis in 1986.

Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson caught up with Richard Shaw, Chief Development Officer for Youth Villages, to find out what this means to the non-profit and how the money will be used.

“If you knew her, to see how she reacted and to know how excited she was for our kids and our families that are going to helped, that was really meaningful,” Shaw said. “These dollars are specifically going to help a program we have called Life Set.”

Life Set was created back in 1999 to help those in foster care who have aged out of the system.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hawaii became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing the chemical...
Breakdown: Why the EPA is now banning a common pesticide
Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
Victim partially ejected in three-vehicle crash in Memphis
Photo courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff's Office
Family dog euthanized after killing 6-month-old Tenn. child
Traffic on I-40
Traffic delayed on I-40 due to multi-vehicle crash; semi-truck loses load on bridge

Latest News

Youth Village reacts to $1M donation from Melissa Joan Hart
Pattern stays dry and temperatures will warm up
Tuesday afternoon First Alert Forecast Meteorologist Sagay Galindo
Hernando Police
Hernando city worker injured in tree trimming accident
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions