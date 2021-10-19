Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to a late week cold front

By Ron Childers
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dry and slightly warmer pattern continues, but a cold front Thursday will bring a chance of rain and a brief cool down followed by a quick weekend warm up.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight, a light South wind, and lows in the mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in the day along with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers, highs in the mid to upper 70s, and lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs near 80, and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, high temperatures in the lower 80s, and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

