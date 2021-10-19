Advertise with Us
What’s trending in Memphis with WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Amanda and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the Shelby County Register Community Awareness Forum that will air live on WAVN The Trend October 20 at 2 p.m. It will address fraudulent deeds filing and the housing crisis in Shelby County. It will include a panel of several Shelby County and community leaders, including Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County Register of Deeds Shelandra Y. Ford.

Telisa also talked about any upcoming holiday event the Bluff City Christmas Experience, which includes a Christmas parade at the Hickory Ridge Mall on December 4 at 11 a.m.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

