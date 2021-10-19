Advertise with Us
Warming up, but humidity remains low this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and cool this morning with temperatures in the 40s. Clouds will gradually build in from the west over the next few hours, so it will be mostly to partly cloudy this afternoon. Even with clouds, high temperatures will still climb to the mid 70s. Low temperatures will be in the lower 50s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. High: 75 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 54 degrees. Winds: South at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures around 80 degrees. Lows will only be in the lower 60s. As a weak cold front moves through the area on Thursday, there will also be a chance for a few showers. High temperatures will be back down to the mid 70s on Thursday and lower 70s Friday.

WEEKEND: It will be a pleasant weekend with sunshine and no rain in the forecast. Temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees this weekend and the warming trend will continue into the start of next week.

