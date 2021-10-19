Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Victim partially ejected in three-vehicle crash in Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a vehicle crash Monday night that injured multiple people.

The three-vehicle crash happened at Summer and Sycamore View. Police say one person was partially ejected.

A man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and two men were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hawaii became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing the chemical...
Breakdown: Why the EPA is now banning a common pesticide
Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
80 year old Cordova woman carjacked
Neighborhood on alert after 80-year-old neighbor carjacked at gunpoint
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Authorities say two people in Arkansas died from stab wounds and a third person was shot and...
Arkansas officer kills 1 after knife attack, 2 others dead

Latest News

‘Ghost gun’ recovered in Dyersburg church parking lot during funeral
Medical cannabis advocates protest outside Mississippi governor’s mansion
Medical cannabis advocates protest outside Mississippi governor’s mansion
Tennessee considering $900M in incentives for Ford at Memphis Regional Megasite
Tennessee considering $900M in incentives for Ford at Memphis Regional Megasite
Haywood County residents excited for Ford’s new megasite
Tennessee considering $900M in incentives for Ford at Memphis Regional Megasite