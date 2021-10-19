Victim partially ejected in three-vehicle crash in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a vehicle crash Monday night that injured multiple people.

The three-vehicle crash happened at Summer and Sycamore View. Police say one person was partially ejected.

A man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and two men were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officers are on the scene of a three vehicle traffic crash at Summer and Sycamore view where one subject was partially ejected. One male was transported to ROH in critical condition. 2 males were transported in non-critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.