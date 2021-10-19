Victim partially ejected in three-vehicle crash in Memphis
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a vehicle crash Monday night that injured multiple people.
The three-vehicle crash happened at Summer and Sycamore View. Police say one person was partially ejected.
A man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and two men were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
