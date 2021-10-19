Traffic delayed on I-40 due to multi-vehicle crash; semi-truck loses load on bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is backed up on I-40 due to a multi-vehicle accident.

Tennessee Department of Health SmartWay cameras show traffic delays heading westbound.

A multi-vehicle accident at Sycamore View is causing heavy traffic. TDOT is on the scene working to move the vehicles out of the roadway.

It is unclear exactly how many cars were involved and if there are any injuries.

A semi-truck also lost its load on the Danny Thomas Boulevard overpass, according to dispatch. Lanes are blocked in both directions.

Drivers can take South Third Street or Dunlap Street to avoid the closure.

