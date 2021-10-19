Tennessee lawmakers break down nearly $900M in incentives for Mid-South Ford Motor Co.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee lawmakers kicked off a special session in Nashville Monday.

Legislators are discussing $884 million in incentives for the Ford Motor Company. Ford pledged last month to build a massive, new electric truck plant in West Tennessee.

Ford and South Korean company SK Innovation want to build a truck and battery manufacturing facility at the Memphis Regional Megasite in Haywood County. The 3,600-acre campus called Blue Oval City would be the largest in the U.S. and create 5,800 jobs. Ford’s $5.6 billion investment in the project also carries a hefty price tag for Tennessee.

The $884 million breaks down like this:

$500 million dollar grant for Ford

$200 million for road construction, including a new I-40 interchange

$138 million to get the Megasite infrastructure ready

$40 million to build TCAT (the Tennessee College of Applied Technology to train the workforce)

$5 million for consulting & legal services $675,000 dollars to establish the Megasite Authority of West Tennessee, a seven-member governing board

“After this is up and operational, we’re estimating it’s about $2.8 billion a year into the coffers of Tennessee. So, it’s an investment,” said Republican State Senator Page Walley of Bolivar.

“My concern is about fiscal responsibility and oversight, making sure Tennessee tax dollars are spent well,” said State Senator Heidi Campbell of Nashville.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee introduced the legislation lawmakers are now considering. In a news release he said:

“Tennessee’s investment in the Megasite will have a generational impact on all 95 counties and cement our place as the national leader in automotive manufacturing.” Governor Lee’s office says more than 15,000 electric cars are already produced each year in Tennessee, making the Volunteer State number one in the Southeast for electric car manufacturing.

