Tennessee Capitol, office flags to fly half staff in honor of General Colin Powell

The order will be in effective now through sunset on Friday, Oct. 22.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - By order of Governor Bill Lee and in accordance with Presidential Proclamation, flags over the Tennessee State Capitol and other State office buildings will be flown at half-staff to honor the life and legacy of General Colin Powell.

The order will be in effective now through sunset on Friday, Oct. 22.

Former Secretary of State General Powell died from COVID-19 on Oct. 18, according to his family. The 84-year-old was fully vaccinated, but was immuno-compromised, due to a battle with cancer.

The general was widely known as the first Black Secretary of State whose leadership molded foreign policy under two presidents. His reputation took a hit after he admitted to a faulty United Nations report, advocating for the Iraq War, but continued to be an inspiration to others.

Powell reportedly made several trips to Knoxville, leaving an impression on those who got a chance to hear him speak at the Knoxville Coliseum back in 2010.

Mark Nagi with the Tennessee Department of Transportation posted on Twitter sharing the half-staffed flags at the TDOT offices in Knoxville.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

