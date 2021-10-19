Temperatures are warming up but a front could bring a brief drop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure is situated east and this will allow warmer air to stream into the Mid-South the next few days. Our pattern will stay mostly dry but tracking a weak front that could bring a few showers Thursday, however moisture will be limited with this front. Behind the front on Friday we may see a brief drop in temperatures.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a southwesterly wind at 5-10 mph and highs near 80.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy along with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lows near 60.

